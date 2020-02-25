Sedalia Ghost Hunters will investigate the Boonslick Regional Library Sedalia Branch from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The group is inviting 15 people to join in the investigation. For more information or to sign up, contact Boonslick at 660-827-READ ext 3.
Sedalia Ghost Hunters to investigate Boonslick
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Kevin Hart cast in new comedy for Universal Pictures
- Pamela Anderson: Humans are cruel
- Jojo: I was restricted to a 500-calorie diet
- Kourtney Kardashian returns to filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Jussie Smollett vows to 'fight or die' as he faces news charges
- Democratic presidential candidates go after each other in SC debate
- Bill allowing college athletes to make money off names advances
- Alabama basketball: Tide goes cold from deep in loss to Mississippi State
Most Popular
Articles
- Missouri State Fair announces two concerts for 2020 lineup
- Sedalia man arrested for child molestation
- Man found dead of gunshot wound in Sedalia roadway
- Sedalia doctor receives Physician of the Year Award
- Versailles man charged with rape, child molestation
- Sedalia's Influence: Jim Callis devotes life to business, political, charity endeavors
- Sedalia man pleads guilty in child abuse case
- Police Reports Feb. 21
- Sedalia man arrested in 11th Street shooting
- Police Reports Feb. 18
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 29
-
Feb 29
-
Feb 29
-
Mar 3
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring or enjoying winter?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.