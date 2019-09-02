On Sept. 6, the third in this year’s series of First Friday events at the Katy Depot will feature guest speaker Dr. Jon Taylor, who will present “Truman and Pendergast, 1922-1944.”
This presentation explores that relationship and the difficulties Truman ran into during his re-election campaign after Truman’s benefactor, Tom Pendergast, was jailed for federal crimes.
Taylor is a professor of history at the University of Central Missouri where he teaches courses in American history. Taylor has written four books on the life, political career, and legacy of Harry Truman. He is working on a book about the significance of Truman's Senate career.
First Friday will begin with refreshments at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation at 6 p.m. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling the Katy Depot at 660-826-2932 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.