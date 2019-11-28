With December just around the corner, there are plenty of Christmas and winter-themed events planned in Sedalia. Check out the Democrat’s list to find a fun holiday activity for the family. To have your event added to this list, email ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com.
A list of events in surrounding areas will be published in Friday’s edition.
• State Fair Community College will host its annual Jingle on the Green from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 on the Sedalia campus. There will be musical performances, decorated wreaths and Christmas trees, desserts, arts and crafts for kids, and a visit from Santa Claus.
• The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Sedalia Christmas Parade will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Sedalia. The alternate date will be Friday, Dec. 13 in case of inclement weather. The theme is “Your Christmas Story.” Choirs from Smith-Cotton High School and Sacred Heart School will perform prior to the parade. Food trucks will be available and shops and businesses will be open. There will be 1,000 free glow sticks for children thanks to Kyle Herrick, of Bryant Motors. For more information, visit www.sedaliachamber.com or call 660-826-2222.
• The Heard Memorial Club House will sell homemade cookies on Thursday, Dec. 5 and at the Sedalia Christmas Parade on Dec. 6. A box of 16 to 18 different cookies for $10 can be pre-ordered with delivery or pickup on Dec. 5 by calling Susan at 660-826-1575 or Betty at 660-827-7506. Cookies, fudge and candy will be sold at the Heard House tent near the food trucks on Fifth Street during the parade from 5 p.m. until sold out.
• Local band Pipsquatch will host Merry Pipmas! at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at The Lantern House, 21746 West U.S. Route 50. Doors open at 6 p.m. The band will donate proceeds from the charity concert and silent auction to DeFeet and a local food pantry. Cost is $5 or five canned goods. There will be live music from Keith Wood, Chris K, Cauldron Point, The Momma's Boys and Pipsquatch.
• The SFCC Music Arts program invites the community to its holiday concerts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 in the Stauffacher Theatre. The Chamber Choir, Jazz Choir and Jazz Runners jazz band will perform a wide variety of secular and sacred songs of the season. Tickets are $8; groups of 10 or more are half price. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.sfccmo.edu/the-arts, email tickets@sfccmo.edu or call the SFCC Box Office at 660-530-5814 Monday through Friday. The Box Office will open two hours prior to the performances.
• Have breakfast with Santa Claus from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Convention Hall. Cost is $5 per person and registration is due Dec. 3. Children under 2 are free. Join Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves for breakfast, holiday crafts, reindeer games, and photos. For more information, call 660-826-4930 or visit sedaliaparks.com.
• SFCC’s 16th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center. Admission is free. The show will feature more than 140 booths with everything from handmade crafts, jewelry, accessories, and toys to food items, furnishings and festive holiday décor. The SFCC Booster Club will offer concessions. For more information, call 660-530-5808.
• RE/MAX of Sedalia will host Cookies and Cocoa with Santa from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. The event will include cookies and cocoa, photos with Santa, a letter to Santa station, and arts and crafts.
• NoBro Art Events will host an Art Walk from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in downtown Sedalia. Participating businesses include ProVelo Cycle, Hotel Bothwell, Two-Bit Barber Co, Fitter’s 5th Street Pub, Liberty Center Association for the Arts, Ohio Hair Co, Craft Beer Cellar, and 7th Street Artist Co-Op. Food trucks will include David’s Hotdogs and Ninja Truck.
• Santa Claus is making a stop at Reader’s World, 1400 S. Limit Ave. Suite 70, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
• New Hope Baptist Church, 664 E. 16th St., will host North Pole Express from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7 for children kindergarten through fifth grade. Children can attend the free event to shop from the church’s free selection of Christmas gifts for their parents; limit two gifts per shopper. There will be personal shoppers to help with gift selection, a gift wrapping station, hot cocoa for parents while they wait, a coloring station, and photos with Santa.
• Santa and his elves will be hiding candy canes throughout Liberty Park just in time for Sedalia Parks and Recreation’s Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Enjoy cookies at 5:30 p.m. before the hunt starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $8 per child ages 7 to 12 and participants need to bring their own flashlight and bag. Register by Dec. 4 by calling 660-826-4930 or visiting sedaliaparks.com.
• Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for pizza in your PJs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Convention Hall. There will be holiday crafts, snacks, reindeer games, and photos. Cost is $5 per person and registration closes Dec. 10. For more information, call 660-826-4930 or visit sedaliaparks.com.
• Sedalia Parks and Recreation will host a Santa Claus 5K on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Liberty Park. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress like Santa. Cost is $15 for kids, $25 for 13 and older. Cost increases by $5 after Dec. 2. For more information, call 660-826-4930 or visit sedaliaparks.com.
• Tiny Tots Play Park will have a special evening event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Convention Hall. Santa Claus will stop by from 6 to 7 p.m. so parents are encouraged to bring a camera. Cost is $2 per child ages 5 and under.
• Mrs. Claus is looking for some help decorating holiday desserts from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Convention Hall. There will also be holiday stories and refreshments. Cost is $10 per child ages 5 to 12 and registration closes Dec. 11. For more information, call 660-826-4930 or visit sedaliaparks.com.
• Children can write a letter to Santa and drop it off at the North Pole Mailbox in the Convention Hall lobby from Dec. 2-18. Be sure to include a return address so Santa can send a letter back. For more information, call 660-826-4930 or visit sedaliaparks.com.
• The Sedalia Democrat is also helping send letters to Santa. Children can submit their letters by Dec. 6 by mail: Sedalia Democrat, ATTN: Letter to Santa, 700 S. Massachusetts Ave., Sedalia, Mo., 65301, or by dropping letters off in person at the Democrat office, 700 S. Massachusetts Ave. Letters will be published in the Dec. 21 edition.
