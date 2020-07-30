Sedalia Public Library patrons are joining millions of others around the globe in reading a historical fiction thriller eBook and audiobook during the Big Library Read, the world's largest digital book club.
From Aug. 3-17, readers can borrow and read Tim Mason's "intellectually stimulating and viscerally exciting” “The Darwin Affair” from their public library. Sedalia Public Library readers can solve the mystery from home — with a valid library card and no waiting — by downloading the Libby app. Readers can then discuss at discuss.biglibraryread.com.
Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an eBook through their public libraries. “The Darwin Affair” is the 22nd selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. This free program runs for three weeks and only requires a Sedalia Public Library card to get started.
“The Darwin Affair” was published by Algonquin Books and can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also send to Kindles. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period.
For more information, visit biglibraryread.com.
