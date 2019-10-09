The Sedalia License Office will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 to observe Columbus Day. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff offers more info about Cole Camp animal abuse
- Banner found not guilty of sheriff’s office forgery
- Veteran brings awareness of military suicides
- Planning & Zoning votes against medical marijuana special use permit
- Two arrested in relation to motor vehicle thefts
- Police Reports Oct. 5
- Community to host cancer benefits for local woman
- First Hispanic Baptist celebrates 10 years in Sedalia
- Sedalia man sentenced for 2018 shootings
- Four in custody after deputies serve search warrant
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.