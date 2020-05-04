The Sedalia License Office in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center opened to the public at 8 a.m. Monday, May 4. The office will restrict the number of customers allowed in the office to ensure the recommended 6-foot social distancing measures are followed. One customer per transaction.
