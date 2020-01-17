A man was arrested after robbing a business with a hatchet Wednesday night.
Freddie J. Thomas, 50, of the 1200 block of South Osage Avenue, has been arrested for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the robbery.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of West 16th Street in reference to a robbery. Employees said the subject entered the store with a hatchet and demanded money from a cash register. The subject was able to get roughly $220 from employees before fleeing the business eastbound on foot. No employees were physically harmed during the incident.
Through investigation, officers were able to identify the subject as Thomas and reported to his residence in the 1200 block of South Osage Avenue. Officers spoke to Thomas and performed a search of his residence resulting in the discovery of items used through the course of the robbery.
Thomas was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. His bond and court dates were not available at the time of the report.
