A Sedalia man was arrested Sunday on multiple charges after being tased by police officers.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of West 16th Street Sunday for a report of a disturbance. An employee called stating there was an irate customer in the business yelling and threatening customers. While officers were responding, dispatch received a second call about the male with the caller only stating, “get someone there now.”
The male subject, Jeffrey Waters, was causing a disturbance inside the business where he had previously been issued a trespass warning for a theft. An employee familiar with Waters informed him he was not to be present in the store. When told this, Waters began yelling at the clerk and approached them aggressively.
Another customer felt the employee was in danger and positioned themselves between Waters and the employee. Waters then began yelling at and threatening the male. Another employee was able to get Waters out of the business but Waters returned and started yelling at the employee again.
Upon officers’ arrival, Waters was uncooperative with officers and aggressively walked toward them with his fists clenched. Officers warned Waters to stay back and Waters then threatened to “mow down” officers if they attempted to touch him.
Officers attempted to de-escalate for more than two minutes before giving Waters commands to make an arrest. Waters refused commands and started walking toward an officer. A taser was successfully deployed, allowing officers to place Waters in handcuffs.
Medical treatment was provided for any superficial injury inflicted by the taser but Waters refused any other medical treatment.
Waters was transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. Charges of first-degree burglary, harassment and peace disturbance were being requested.
