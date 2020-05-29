A Sedalia man was arrested in connection to an investigation into heroin distribution by several mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pettis County deputies and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 65 and Buckeye Road near La Monte with the assistance of a K9 unit out of St. Clair County. The stop came after several weeks of investigation into heroin distribution by the task force and sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.
During the stop, Douglas W. Bradley, 58, of Sedalia, was arrested. Douglas has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is being held at the Pettis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Brianna N. Johnson, 35, of Sedalia, was also arrested during the stop for possession of drug paraphernalia.
