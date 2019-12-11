A Sedalia man has been charged with several felonies in connection with a shooting in Tipton late Friday night.
According to a Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 11:56 p.m. Dec. 6, Moniteau County dispatch received a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 400 block of High Street in Tipton. Upon arrival, Tipton Police officers and Moniteau County deputies located a 48-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds and a 28-year-old female with lacerations on her head. The suspect was identified as Bobby J. Moore, 43, of the 1200 block of East 18th Street in Sedalia, who knows the victims.
According to court documents, one of the victims said they noticed a male in black at their residence when the victim and another individual arrived at the residence. The victim and the other individual did not realize it was Moore at the time. Moore then approached the victim’s vehicle and told them they needed to give him a ride to Sedalia. The victim told the other individual to go inside and get the second female victim in their residence. Moore then got into the victim’s vehicle.
As the second victim came out of the residence, Moore exited the vehicle and shot the second victim multiple times with a pistol. The first victim then exited the vehicle and was struck in the head by Moore with his pistol, knocking her unconscious and causing a laceration. She regained consciousness and ran inside an apartment with the other individual. Moore then reportedly fled the area on foot.
The first victim was transported to a Jefferson City hospital by ambulance and the second victim was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by helicopter.
The Tipton City Marshal and a Tipton police officer were canvassing the area for Moore at 1:11 a.m. Saturday when they saw him lying at the bottom of an entrance door at Saint Andrew’s School, 106 W. Cooper St. in Tipton. After observing a pistol in Moore’s hand, the marshal and officer took cover behind the building. Moore was ordered to drop the weapon, but he stood up with his pistol in his hand and walked toward the officers. Moore was ordered to stop and drop the weapon, but Moore refused all commands. The marshal then fired five rounds, striking Moore.
The release states Moore was flown to the University of Missouri Hospital by Life Flight and is in stable condition. The first victim was released from the hospital Saturday and the second victim is still in the hospital but is in stable condition as well.
Moore has been charged with felony first-degree assault, felony second-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony unlawful use of a weapon. He was not issued a bond.
