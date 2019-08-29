A Sedalia man has been arrested on multiple charges of sodomy, child molestation and sexual misconduct.
According to court documents, on Aug. 28, a Sedalia police officer took a report in reference to a juvenile being sexually assaulted by their prior babysitter of roughly two years. The juvenile’s mother reported the assaults after the juvenile told her Charles Putfark had told the juvenile about sex and showed them his privates. Putfark babysat the juvenile on and off from July 2017 to July 2019.
Court documents state that in interviews at Child Safe of Central Missouri, the juvenile disclosed the first time Putfark had watched them he told them about sex and exposed himself to them. He then continued to do it multiple times when he babysat the juvenile.
In one incident, Putfark locked himself and the juvenile in his bedroom and the juvenile hid under the bed until their parent picked them up. Putfark also forced the juvenile to take a shower with him by picking them up and putting them in the shower. The juvenile said they kept their clothes on and faced away from him.
The juvenile also said Putfark had performed a sexual act on them twice. He had also tried to get the juvenile to touch his privates, but the juvenile refused. They also said he had touched their chest under their clothes and had shown them an image of a nude woman dancing.
In an interview with police, Putfark described his relationship with the juvenile as good and that they would play games together and wrestle. He said the juvenile would sit either on his lap or right next to him.
Putfark denied the allegations and said he only discussed sex with the juvenile when he caught them being inappropriate. Toward the end of the interview, Putfark said a friend of his told him this was going to happen because the juvenile would put their legs on his lap when they sat on the couch together.
Putfark also said it was possible he had brushed up against the juvenile’s chest or “bottom part” while they were wrestling. He mentioned several times in the interview that he credited the juvenile with helping him learn to tolerate physical contact with an adult known to him.
Charles H Putfark IV, 45, of the 100 block of Villa Drive, has been charged with two counts of felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, three counts of felony first-degree child molestation, and felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. He is at the Pettis County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
