A Sedalia man has been arrested on charges of sodomy, child molestation, and incest.
Roy R. Pounds, 41, has been charged with felony first-degree child molestation, felony incest, felony statutory sodomy/attempt deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14-years-old, and felony statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12-years-old. He is being held at the Pettis County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
According to court documents, the juvenile victim recently sent a text message to Pounds that stated Pounds had been telling the juvenile to tell their mother what was happening and “it will all be over.” The message from the victim also said “And I’m stressing out big time cause I don’t know what to do.” The text message was seen by a third party who approached the juvenile victim about it. The victim then disclosed Pounds had been molesting them for two years.
The victim was interviewed at Child Safe of Central Missouri. Court documents state the victim said Pounds had recently rubbed his privates over the victim’s back and performed a sexual act on them. The victim said this had been happening for two years and had happened at two residences.
According to court documents, the victim said Pounds often performs sexual acts on himself in front of the victim. In one incident the victim was in bed watching a movie with Pounds beside them. Pounds began looking at porn and performing a sexual act on himself which made the victim uncomfortable. The victim also said Pounds had touched them in their private area. The victim described how Pounds would sometimes give them “sleeping medication” which made them “loopy.”
In another incident, the victim said two months ago Pounds asked the victim to send Pounds a video of the victim performing a sexual act on themselves. The victim sent a video to him because they thought Pounds would stop touching them if he had the video. The victim stated Pounds wanted to record it but they did not let him. Pounds also tried to get the victim to make another video but they said no.
According to court documents, the victim said Pounds asked them to delete their text messages from him. Pounds has apologized to the victim and said he would change, but he never did, the victim stated.
A third party confirmed Pounds is sometimes in the victim's room.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, Pounds was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Nov. 13 at his residence. According to court documents, Pounds voluntarily came to the police station, but when a detective went to talk to him Pounds requested an attorney.
