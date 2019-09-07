A Sedalia man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cody M. Bennefeld, 25, of Sedalia, was traveling westbound on State Route C and County Road Northeast 224 at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 7, when he failed to negotiate a turn.
Bennefeld’s vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Bennefeld was pronounced on scene by Henry County Coroner, Paul Abbott.
The report stated that Bennefeld was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
