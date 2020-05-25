A man was killed in a crash at 1 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Talbert E. Richard, 26, of Sedalia, was driving north on state Route U at Smasal Road when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. His vehicle then overturned multiple times, struck a barbed wire fence and came to rest against a tree.
Richard was pronounced at the scene by the Pettis County deputy coroner.
The report states Richard was not wearing a safety device.
