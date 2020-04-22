The following is a sampling of cases resolved April 20 in Pettis County Circuit Court, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Michael R. Carpenter, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10-, 10- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree burglary. He was also sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
According to a Sedalia Police Department news release, on Feb. 22 officers were dispatched to the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 13th Street in reference to a shooting. According to court documents, the caller reported they were driving on South Engineer Avenue when they found a person who had been shot lying on the east side of the road.
While officers were en route, dispatch received a 911 call from Carpenter where, according to court documents, Carpenter “was seemingly devoid of emotion.” He “calmly” told dispatchers a man was banging on the residence’s door with a hammer; the man referenced was the victim.
Carpenter told dispatchers the subject “came at him” so Carpenter shot him. When dispatchers asked Carpenter if he could see the victim or officers arriving on scene, Carpenter said he could not because he had gone back to the couch and was eating chips.
Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest from a small-caliber weapon. Medical assistance was given and officers began looking for Carpenter. When an officer asked bystanders about Carpenter, the victim told an officer Carpenter was the “one who shot me.” The victim stated he knocked on the door to get a ride home. The victim was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by air ambulance and was in stable condition.
An officer learned dispatch was on the phone with Carpenter and told them to tell Carpenter to step outside of his residence. According to court documents, Carpenter stepped out the front door talking on the phone and eating chips. He was eventually handcuffed and his identity was confirmed.
Casey J. Whitson, 40, of Sedalia, was sentenced to consecutive 15- and 10-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Correction on two separate matters: delivery of a controlled substance and first-degree burglary.
According to an SPD news release, in December 2018, SPD patrol officers stopped Whitson near West Broadway Boulevard and South State Fair Avenue to assist with an ongoing drug investigation.
The investigation by the SPD Drug Enforcement Unit revealed Whitson obtained large quantities of black tar heroin in the Kansas City area and had been delivering it to Sedalia for distribution.
Officers at the stop found Whitson was driving with a revoked license and placed him under arrest. They discovered an amount of black tar heroin in his pants that would be consistent with someone distributing the substance, according to the release. A K9 police dog made a positive alert to illegal drugs inside Whitson’s vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found several items of drug paraphernalia and vials of steroids.
Shawn W. Mantonya, 46, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven-, seven-, four- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: second-degree trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jason Brinsfield, 25, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for first-degree sexual abuse.
Ryan Walter, 34, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Nathan McMillin II, 23, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Shea T. Archinbeque, 27, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. He was also sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Timothy P. Leary, 49, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Merle Edgar Coke, III, 35, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two seven-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.