The Sedalia Motorcycle Association's annual Show-Me Bike Show was hosted Feb. 1 in the Ag Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
The event included bikes, live music and vendors. Motorcycles of all kinds were featured including choppers, off-road bikes, vintage bikes and brand new 2020 bikes. The entrants had 19 classes available. Each bike was judged by three judges with the high-scoring bike winning.
The Best of Show bike was a restored 1930 Henderson owned by Mark Pospisil, of Mora.
2020 Show Me Bike Show Results
Best of Show: Mark Pospisil, Mora.
Class 1 Sportster: first Andy McNary, Topeka, Kansas; second Mark and Stormey Allen, Sedalia.
Class 2 – Harley Rubber Mount Stock: first Kaleb Zink, Otterville.
Class 3 – American Cruiser Stock: first Jesse Millsap, Sedalia; second Clint Harper, Clinton; third Frank Rouchka, Sedalia.
Class 4 – American Cruiser Mild Custom: first Horse Arnold, Malta Bend.
Class 5 – Sport Dresser Stock: first John Schwenk, Sedalia.
Class 6 – Sport Dresser Mild Custom: first Gavin Arnold, Malta Bend.
Class 7 – Dresser All Brands: first Bob Hartline, Belleville, Illinois; second Bill Welch, Lone Jack; third Bob Jeffress, Otterville.
Class 9 – Custom Vintage: first Jim Hayworth, Sedalia; second Dale Thomas, Jefferson City.
Class 10 – Metric & European: first John (Jack) Keller, Oak Grove.
Class 11 – Sport Bike/V-Rod: first Gene Seifert, Otterville.
Class 12 – Chopper: first David DelGrosso, Jefferson City; second David DelGrosso, Jefferson City; third Steve Belanger, Sedalia.
Class 13 – Trike/Side Card: first Dave Kehoe, Sedalia; second Lonnie Blum, Holden; third Jim Bertram, Brumley.
Class 14 – Vintage 1900-1985 (500 cc & Larger): first Mark and Stormey Allen, Sedalia.
Class 15 – Vintage 1900-1990 (499 cc & Smaller): first Mark and Stormey Allen, Sedalia; second Bob Garner, California; third Layton Fortman, Pilot Grove; fourth Mark and Stormey Allen, Sedalia.
Class 16 – Production Custom Harley CVO: first Terry Reed, Sedalia.
Class 17 – Special Construction: first Lou Atkinson, Warrensburg.
Class 18 – Rat: first Roger Spade, Green Ridge; second Mike Green, Sedalia; third James Holloway, Springfield.
Class 19 – Off Road/Racer: first Kyla Noble, Green Ridge; second Brecken Noble, Green Ridge; third Chad Beckley, Fair Grove.
