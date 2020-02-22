The community of Sedalia lost a longtime attorney and civic leader with the death of Thomas T. Keating on Saturday, Feb. 15 at age 88.
Keating, who practiced law in Sedalia for 50 years, was known for his willingness to help others in all walks of life. Not only was Keating a leader in the legal field but he was also dedicated to serving through his work in numerous civic organizations.
“To me, Tom Keating represented the ‘era of the gentleman lawyer’ who knew how to care for his clients,” longtime family friend Mary McLaughlin said Tuesday from her home outside Chicago. “In turn, his clients could put their trust in him. His word was his bond.”
McLaughlin first met Keating and his wife, Sally, when the couple were newlyweds in 1966, living next door to McLaughlin’s aunt and uncle.
“They struck me as a good team and the years only confirmed that first impression,” McLaughlin said. “While Tom excelled in the legal field, Sally was a gifted teacher at Smith-Cotton High School… I think in my mind I will always see Sally and Tom together – both making life in the wider Sedalia community better for all of us.”
A graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Keating attended St. Louis University and received a Juris Doctorate degree in 1955. Following two years of service in the U.S. Army during which time he was stationed in Germany, Keating returned to Sedalia in 1957 to start his legal practice.
According to his obituary, in 1958 Mr. Keating became a partner with attorney Henry Salveter. In 1962, he partnered with James E. Durley to establish the Durley and Keating Law Firm. Keating practiced across from the Pettis County Courthouse Square in downtown Sedalia and specialized in probate work.
Although he did not face Keating in court on many occasions, Sedalia attorney Chris Spangler, whose offices were once located next door to Keating’s, spoke of the respect others had for Keating.
“Tom was well thought of in the legal community,” Spangler noted. “He was well liked and well respected. He was very good in his field of practice and well thought of by judges and attorneys in the area.”
At the time of his retirement from his legal practice in December 2008, Keating was the oldest practicing attorney in Sedalia.
Keating served in the Missouri Legislature from 1960 to 1964. He became a member of the Board of Trustees at State Fair Community College beginning in 1986. Keating served as both treasurer of the board at SFCC and provided legal counsel for the college.
It was one of the many ways Keating gave back to the community. Keating was also a member of the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce, Sedalia United Way, the American Heart Association and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Keating is survived by his wife, Sally, a son Brad and his wife, Lorraine, and two daughters, Sarah Keating and Caroline Keating Twenter, and three grandchildren, Campbell Keating, Katherine Keating and Maya Twenter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21. The family will receive friends at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Sedalia from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. A private burial will be at a later time in Calvary Cemetery.
