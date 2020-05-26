The youth of Sedalia and the community itself lost a valued friend and leader with the death of Dennis Scholl on Thursday.
A veteran of the United States Air Force who served his country during Vietnam, Scholl was perhaps best known in the community for his service as a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 61. Scholl also served as a board member of Sunrise Optimist Sedalia, United Way of Pettis County, and Girls Scouts of Missouri Heartland.
“Dennis was one of the first board members that I had the opportunity to recruit to the United Way board when I accepted the position as Executive Director in 2015,” UWPC Executive Director Staci Harrison said via email. “Dennis was a leader we knew we could count on.
“He was always prepared and dedicated to the commitments he made,” she continued. “Dennis would usually be one of the very first I had the opportunity to greet prior to committee and board meetings starting.”
Scholl served on several committees throughout his five and a half years of service to the United Way including finance, marketing, grant review and was a dedicated member of the board which met on a monthly basis, according to Harrison.
“Dennis would try to be at as many of the UW events that his schedule would allow,” Harrison said of her friend. “He was someone who would give advice when asked and was a great listener. He had a great sense of humor. Dennis is going to be greatly missed.”
Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Ann Kyle also shared a professional and personal friendship with Scholl.
“My relationship with Dennis has been through Scout Troop 61 which is chartered to Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church,” Kyle said via email. “Dennis has been active with Scout Troop 61, Sedalia for 32 years. He served first as an assistant scoutmaster and later as Troop 61 Scoutmaster for more than 25 years.
“During his time with the troop, Scoutmaster Scholl led hundreds of scouts, more than 50 of whom achieved Scouting's highest honor, the rank of Eagle Scout,” she continued. “He was a man of great faith and a dedicated servant leader who fostered leadership in the scouts and who led by example.”
Kyle went on to note Scholl earned many awards in Scouting, including the District Award of Merit and The Silver Beaver award for distinguished service. According to Kyle, he was also recognized for his faithful service to the Girl Scouts and received the Girl Scout Appreciation award. Scholl also served the community as a volunteer engineer with the Sunrise Optimists for the Liberty Flyer= and for more than 20 years at Kids Day at the Fair.
According to his obituary, Scholl was a 1972 graduate from the University of Missouri-Rolla, where he earned his degree in mechanical engineering. He worked as a mechanical engineer for WireCo World Group for 42 years.
During the Manufacturers Milestone banquet hosted by Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County in October, WireCo Plant Manager Mark Blankenship recognized Scholl for his efforts with the company. Blankenship said Scholl had worked in the Sedalia facility since day one and was the only remaining employee from the local plant’s early days.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Charlotte, a son, Mark Scholl (Cindy), of Sedalia, and one daughter, Janice Vaughan (Kory), of Houstonia; one brother, Gilbert Scholl (Anita), of Kettering, Ohio, and four grandchildren, Hunter and Aiden Scholl and Grayson and Kaylee Vaughan.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Anne Kyle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Rea Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia. Full military honors will be conducted by Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard and Sedalia VFW Post 2591.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boys Scout Troop 61 in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
