The Sedalia Municipal Court is asking defendants to handle cases through the Court Clerk’s Office to encourage social distancing measures since most traffic offenses can be handled without a court appearance.
Residents should contact the clerk to see if their ticket requires an appearance at 660-827-3000 ext.1160, 1161 or courtclerk@cityofsedalia.com.
For those with internet capability, https://bit.ly/3bsaVLr will allow you to appear by video during the 8:30 a.m. May 20 docket. The meeting number is 627-216-711 and the meeting password is 6eVtGJPFj46 and 63884573 from phones and video systems.
If an individual is unable to handle their case prior to court or attend by video conference, they may attend in person. They will be required to wear a mask, sanitize, and stay 6 feet apart from all other persons during the proceeding. Space is limited in order to allow for social distancing guidelines.
To check if the May 20 docket has been continued to another day, check the City of Sedalia website for any updates www.cityofsedalia.com or contact the Court Clerk’s office.
