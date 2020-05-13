KCPT, Kansas City PBS will air “Art for the People,” a bio documentary that reveals the life and work of artist Eric Bransby at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
Bransby, known for his dozens of public murals in Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, and Utah, is the artist of the Sedalia Murals in the Sedalia Municipal Building lobby.
Throughout the 20th century, Bransby taught at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, attended the Kansas City Art Institute, and studied under renowned American artist Thomas Hart Benton. Bransby became known for his murals, where he created pieces for Kansas State University, the municipal building in Liberty, the University of Missouri-Columbia and more.
Now 103 years old, Bransby is a teacher and an integral part of both Kansas City and Colorado Springs art history.
“Art for the People” also reveals the story of his 70-plus-year relationship with the love of his life, fellow artist and KCAI student Mary Ann Bransby.
