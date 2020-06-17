The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department reopened all playgrounds June 16. The department reminds patrons the playgrounds are not sanitized and to use them at their own risk. Patrons are asked to be respectful of others and be safe. Patrons are also encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer often when in the parks and playing on equipment. They should wash their hands before coming and immediately after leaving. If an individual feels sick at all they are asked to not use the playgrounds or be in the parks.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple at aepple@sedaliaparks.com or at 660-826-4930.
