Through working with the Pettis County Health Center and research, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department has devised a reopening plan to resume Monday, June 1.
The department announced its reopening plans, including pools, shelters and baseball programs, in a news release this week.
“This is our second step in what we’re doing to kind of revamp and get things reopened,” Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple told the Democrat. “To us, the department, the board and I think listening to a lot of the community, we wanted to do everything that we could to try to make it somewhat of a normal summer where families and children and youth and teams would have somewhere that was a safe environment to make those fun summer memories that we all want to make.”
In the release, residents were asked to cooperate in following the guidelines that have been encouraged to limit the spread of COVID-19 including physical distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands often, coughing and sneezing in their elbows and staying at home if they do not feel well. Certain activities will have additional procedures.
Epple said staff worked “very hard” on the reopening plan, which was submitted to the Pettis County Health Department for approval.
Liberty and Centennial pools are scheduled to open June 1 with a maximum capacity at Centennial at 334 and at Liberty 314. The figures were made through taking the square footage of each pool and dividing it by six to ensure individuals can maintain a safe 6-feet apart. Sponsored swims have been canceled due to their normal high-volume turnout.
Patrons will need to practice physical distancing in lines at the pool. Anyone intentionally not following the guidelines will be asked to leave. Staff that is in contact with the public will be wearing masks and shields will be present at the admissions and concession registers. Additional cleaning procedures will also be done throughout the day.
“We’ll have one person where their job all day long is just cleaning down things,” Epple explained. “They'll be wiping down for example like the pool, the railing going to the slide, you've got the railings on the diving board, the divider on the entrance when you come in, countertops, bathrooms, lounge chairs, that’s all they'll be doing the whole day is just cleaning…
“For a lot of things it’s not the swimmers that we’re concerned with, it’s spectators and those that are out on the sundeck,” Epple added. “So making sure that those are clean when people leave they'll be going around and cleaning the lounge chairs and everything like that.”
Youth baseball, t-ball and tiny tee’s will also begin with additional guidelines in place. Spectators will be asked to watch the games from the sides of the fields and into the outfield. Players will be sitting spread out throughout the dugouts and bench where spectators usually sit.
“We’re spreading the games out, normally the games would be back to back so then you’d have four teams there at the same time,” Epple said. ‘We’re scheduling them so hopefully they’re not overlapping each other and then the umpire will be wiping down the dugouts and the bleachers and all of that as well.”
Concession stands at both areas will be offering a limited menu of mostly prepackaged items. All of the water fountains in the parks system will remain turned off. Playgrounds will also remain closed per the governor’s order. Shelter reservations will resume June 1 with physical distancing strongly encouraged. Indoor pickleball will resume June 23 and adult softball leagues are scheduled to begin July 6.
While the department has tried to either reschedule or change its programs and events to make them work while being safe, some have had to be canceled like the Independence Day Parade and picnic although the fireworks show will still be provided.
“We’re trying to do the best that we can to be able to provide those programs and activities that we know that we can handle,” Epple said.
Epple said the public should expect to see “pretty normal summer plans” with the addition of physical distancing, capacities, and more staff on hand cleaning. The support of the community in following the guidelines will be vital, she said.
“We’re going to give it our best and hope that others can help us make it happen,” Epple said. “A lot of it is just trying to educate the public on what we’re wanting them to do and how they can help us...
“We’re just asking for the support from all the community members to help us so that we can make this happen,” she stressed. “We can’t do it without them. They've got to follow the guidelines.”
For a full list of procedures and guidelines, visit www.sedaliaparks.com.
