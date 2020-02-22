Sedalia Parks and Recreation will celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 2 with a come and go style party. The event will feature crafts, snacks, games and pictures. The event is open to children infant to 6 years. KMOS has donated books for the first 100 children who register. The United Way of Pettis County will be at the event with a booth set up about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The cost to register for the event is $8 per child. Registration is due by Feb. 25. For more information, contact Savannah Lynde, Recreation Supervisor, at slynde@sedaliaparks.com, visit the Sedalia Parks & Recreation Office at 1500 W. Third St., or call 660-826-4930.
