The Sedalia Parks and Recreation youth baseball league early bird registration is open. This league is open to children currently in grades K-9. Practices begin in April and games are in May and June. The department is also seeking coaches and sponsors.
Participants can register online, in person at the Sedalia Parks and Recreation office, or at Pummill’s Sporting Goods. Early bird price is $45 and the deadline is Feb. 28. Open registration will be March 2-13 for $55.
For more information, contact Tanner McKee, Recreation Supervisor, at tmckee@sedaliaparks.com, visit the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Office at 1500 W. Third St., or call 660-826-4930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.