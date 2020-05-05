As the state begins its reopening measures, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department has announced its reopening plans in accordance with the most recent health orders, according to a Sedalia Parks and Recreation press release.
Park ballfields, basketball courts, tennis courts, the skate park and the dog park will reopen May 6. However, playgrounds and restrooms will remain closed until further notice. Shelter rentals will also not be allowed until further notice. Liberty and Centennial Pools are scheduled to open June 1.
Youth baseball and T-Ball league practices are scheduled to begin June 1 and Tiny Tees will begin June 3. Pickleball is scheduled to resume June 1 and adult softball leagues are scheduled to begin July 6.
According to the release, the dates are subject to change based on current orders. Everyone is asked to follow CDC guidelines in regards to COVID-19 prevention.
For more information, visit www.sedaliaparks.com or www.facebook.com/sedaliaparks.
