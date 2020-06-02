The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the Heckart Community Center Groundbreaking Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at the Heckart Community Center site, 1800 W. Third St. in Sedalia.
For more information, contact Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple at aepple@sedaliaparks.com or 660-826-4930.
