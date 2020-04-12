Editor's note: This article has been updated to state the suspect is in custody.
A man is in custody Sunday night after a nearly 10-hour standoff with the Sedalia Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol that started when the man shot at Sedalia officers responding to a domestic call.
According to a 9:05 p.m. post on the MSHP Troop A Twitter account, the 40-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. The MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control will investigate the shooting involving the SPD officer.
According to MSHP Public Information Officer Sgt. Andy Bell, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, SPD received a report of a domestic situation between a husband and wife in an apartment near Saline Street and Scott Joplin Court. Upon arrival, the man did not want to talk to officers.
Bell said the suspect wouldn’t let the officers inside the apartment. He said SPD officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect for two hours but he was not compliant. Since four children were also in the apartment, officers attempted to enter the apartment “for the safety of the children,” according to Bell. The 9:05 p.m. tweet stated the children were not harmed.
“It was the decision of the police department to go in to the get the children out,” Bell told the Democrat by phone around 8 p.m.. “Before they could even go in the side of the door the suspect shot through the door and struck one of the ballistic shields that the police officer was holding.”
Bell said only the suspect fired shots. The officers then retreated, set up a perimeter and called for additional assistance that activated the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT Team.
“Our SWAT team has been on scene for quite a while now. I think the shots fired was around 2:45 p.m.,” Bell said. “We would have got on scene and established within an hour or more. We’ve been in constant negotiation with the suspect ever since then.”
According to the MSHP Troop A Twitter, an SPD officer was treated for minor injuries. As of 8:16 p.m. law enforcement was still on scene negotiating with the suspect, according to Bell.
Bell said the MSHP will post updates on its Twitter at MSHP Troop A.
