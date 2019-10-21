The Sedalia Police Department is looking for any information regarding a missing 17-year-old.
According to a Sedalia Police Department Facebook post, the department has entered Marie McDonald as a missing person. McDonald was last seen Oct. 17 leaving Liberty Park with a person known to her.
McDonald is described as 5’5” and 140 pounds with brown eyes. When she was last seen she had long brown hair going to her lower back.
Anyone with information regarding McDonald’s location or known locations since Oct. 17 is encouraged to contact the SPD at 660-826-8100.
