Update: Tony Didier was located just before 8 p.m. Thursday by a Pettis County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Original: The Sedalia Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 78-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tony Marvin Didier left his residence in the 400 block of West Fifth Street on foot around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. No contact has been made with him since that time. He is described as a white male, 5’10”, 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt and jeans. Didier has Alzheimer’s.
Anyone who sees Didier or has any information related to his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or call SPD at 660-826-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.