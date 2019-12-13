The Sedalia Police Department is informing citizens about what to look out for when it comes to scammers this holiday season.
As the department sees an increase in scam calls, particularly robocalls, they are working to provide the community with information.
“There’s a lot of scams going on right now,” SPD Cmdr. Dave Woolery said. “They’re more over the phone because it’s hard to track if somebody gets a Tracfone and starts making calls.”
Woolery said the easiest formula for scam callers to use is to promise the individual an award or money, but say the individual has to pay something upfront before receiving it. Other scammers will say there will be a penalty if the individual does not pay “right now.” Woolery said citizens should be “very leery” about those types of calls. Another thing to look out for is a caller saying they have to be paid with gift cards.
“They often make people pay with Bitcoin, gift cards or Apple Pay cards,” Woolery explained. “Things like that, it’s a scam. No legitimate business is going to make them pay with gift cards. There’s no way to track that. Oftentimes they (scammers) stay on the phone on them while people go to the store where they can buy these cards. They will stay on with them the entire time and walk them through the process. No legitimate company is going to do that.”
Woolery said citizens should also be leery of any calls the individual has not initiated where the caller is asking for personal information.
“Anything that asks for any specific identifying information, do not provide any of that,” he said. “Do not provide the date of birth, certainly not Social Security number, bank account number, or credit card number. Especially if the citizen didn't initiate the call, if someone calls them out of the blue.”
Woolery said scam callers are good at pressuring individuals, controlling the conversation, and not letting the individual talk.
“It’s designed to control the conversation and to control the person’s actions on the other side of the phone...” he said. “They're not going to want them (victims) off the phone. It’s going to be high pressure and if they feel pressured to do it that’s because they’re being pressured. That should be a definite red flag.”
Woolery said Sedalians have even received calls where scammers have used the SPD number to call citizens and tell them they have to pay a certain amount of money or they will be arrested.
“We (SPD) will never and no legitimate policing agency will ever call someone and say you have to pay whatever money right now or you're going to be arrested,” he said. “The IRS is not going to do that, the secret service is not going to do that. No legitimate agency is going to do that. If anyone calls and says you must pay right now or else you will suffer a consequence, that is a scam.”
Woolery said scammers typically call during the day and particularly prey on elderly individuals. He suggested having a conversation with elderly parents about what to do if they suspect a scam call.
Woolery said the police department hates to see people being victimized by scams, especially because there are not a lot of “solvability factors” for the department to figure out who did it. Many times it involves scammers in different states or countries, which leaves SPD’s hands tied. Woolery said it is also hard because scammers tend to use Tracfones or burner phones so the numbers often don’t come back to a legitimate, trackable number.
Woolery advised if someone receives a scam call on their cellphone to block the number. If someone has given their information out and is worried about getting their identity stolen, they should contact the police department who will help the individual take steps to protect their identity.
Woolery said if an individual receives a call they are unsure of, the department will help them figure out if it is legitimate.
“If they get something that they don’t know if it’s legitimate or not, do not give them (the scammer) any information. They (the citizen) can contact us,” he said. “We can help evaluate on what they need to do with it on whether or not it seems to be a legitimate calls...I would urge folks before they did something to really think it through. If they have questions, by all means call us before they do something they’re going to regret later.”
SPD can be contacted at 660-826-8100. Scams or robocalls can be reported to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.