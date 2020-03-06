New books at the Sedalia Public Library for March 7
Fiction
“Light Changes Everything,” by Nancy E. Turner.
“Last Girl Standing,” by Lisa Jackson.
“The Big Lie,” by James Grippando.
“The Sun Down Motel,” by Simone St. James.
“The Holdout,” by Graham Moore.
“The Fifth Avenue Story Society,” by Rachel Hauck.
“The Last Passenger,” by Charles Finch.
“The Mitford Scandal,” by Jessica Fellowes.
Nonfiction
“Until the End of Time,” by Brian Greene.
“Smacked,” by Eilene Zimmerman.
“Something That May Shock and Discredit You,” by Daniel Mallory Ortberg
