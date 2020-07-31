Fiction
“The Order,” by Daniel Silva.
“The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett.
“Her Last Flight,” by Beatriz Williams.
“The First Actress: A Novel of Sarah Bernhardt,” by C.W. Gortner.
“A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor,” by Hank Green.
“Outsider,” by Linda Castillo.
“Cajun Justice,” by James Patterson.
“Star Wars: Shadow Fall,” by Alexander Freed.
Nonfiction
“Butch Cassidy: The True Story of American Outlaw,” by Charles Leerhsen.
“The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” by Mary Jordan.
“Craigslist Confessional,” by Helena Dea Bala.
“Make America Healthy Again,” by Nicole Saphier, M.D.
