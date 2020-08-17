New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 15
Fiction
“The Art of Deception,” by Leonard S. Goldberg.
“The Half Sister,” by Sandie Jones.
“The Midwife Murders,” by James Patterson.
“A Private Cathedral,” by James Lee Burke.
“Strong from the Heart,” by Jon Land.
“The Friendship List,” by Susan Mallery.
“The Golden Cage,” by Camilla Lackberg.
“Big Jake’s Last Drive,” by Robert J. Randisi.
“Summer at Lake Haven,” by RaeAnne Thayne.
“The Jane Austen Society,” by Natalie Jenner.
Nonfiction
“Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” by Lady Colin Campbell.
“The Case of the Vanishing Blonde,” by Mark Bowden.
“The Unidentified,” by Colin Dickie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.