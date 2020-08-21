New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 22
Fiction
“The Jackal,” by J. R. Ward.
“Royal,” by Danielle Steel.
“The Revelators,” by Ace Atkins.
“Thick as Thieves,” by Sandra Brown.
“Paris Never Leaves You,” by Ellen Feldman.
“Luster,” by Raven Leilani.
“He Started It,” by Samantha Downing.
“American Demon,” by Kim Harrison.
“The Devil’s Bones,” by Carolyn Haines.
Nonfiction
“Finding Freedom,” by Omid Scobie.
“When the World Feels Like A Scary Place,” by Abigail Gewirtz, PhD.
“Unofficial Guide to FamilySearch.org,” by Dana McCullough.
“Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites,” by Marlene Koc
