New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 29
Fiction
“The Lost Jewels,” by Kristy Manning.
“1st Case,” by James Patterson.
“The Falcon Always Wings Twice,” by Donnie Andrews.
“Bitter Pill,” by Fern Michaels.
“Near Dark,” by Brad Thor.
“A Blessing to Cherish,” by Lauraine Snelling.
“Ink & Sigil,” by Kevin Hearne.
“The Eighth Detective,” by Alex Pavesi.
“Cat Me If You Can,” by Miranda James.
Nonfiction
“The Smallest Lights in the Universe,” by Sara Seager.
“Hell in the Heartland,” by Jax Miller.
“Ripped from the Headlines,” by Harold Schechter.
“You Look So Much Better in Person,” by Al Roker.
