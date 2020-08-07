New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 8
Fiction
“Never Ask Me,” by Jeff Abbott.
“Dragonfire,” by Ted Bell.
“More Miracle than Bird,” by Alice Miller.
“Chosen Ones,” by Veronica Roth.
“The End of Her,” by Shari Lapena.
“What You Wish For,” by Katherine Center.
“Riviera Gold,” by Laurie R. King.
“Half Moon Bay,” by Jonathan Kellerman.
“Deadly Anniversaries,” by Grafton/King/Child.
Nonfiction
“Trick Yourself to Sleep,” by Kim Jones.
“They Are Already Here,” by Sarah Scoles.
“Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of Texas Rangers,” by Doug J. Swanson.
“The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem,” by Ben Kissel.
