New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 10
Fiction
“Outfox,” by Sandra Brown.
“The Inn,” by James Patterson.
“The Bitterroots,” by C.J. Box.
“A Dangerous Man,” by Robert Crais.
“The Turn of the Key,” by Ruth Ware.
“When We Were Young,” by Karen Kingsbury.
“The Chelsea Girls,” by Fiona Davis.
“Someone We Know,” by Shari Lapena.
Nonfiction
“Beneath the Tamarind Tree,” by Isha Sesay.
“How to Eat in the Woods,” by Bradford Angier.
