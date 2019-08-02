New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 3
Fiction
“Labyrinth,” by Catherine Coulter.
“The Shameless,” by Ace Atkins.
“Lady in the Lake,” by Laura Lippman.
“The Chain,” by Adrian McKinty.
“Red Metal,” by Mark Greaney.
“Lock Every Door,” by Riley Sager.
“The Flight Girls,” by Noelle Salazar.
Nonfiction
“Last Witnesses,” by Svetlana Aleksievich.
“George Marshall: Defender of the Republic,” by David L. Roll.
“Taste of Home Cook It Quick,” by Taste of Home.
