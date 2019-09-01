New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Aug. 31
Fiction:
“Inland,” by Tea Obrecht.
“The Dark Side,” by Danielle Steel.
“A Better Man,” by Louise Penny.
“Tidelands,” by Phillipa Gregory.
“The Russian Account,” by “Stephen Coonts.
”The Empty Nesters,” by Carolyn Brown.
“Old Bones,” by Douglas J. Preston.
“The Yellow House,” by Sarah M. Broom.
Nonfiction:
“Llewellyn’s 2020 Moon Sign Book.”
“Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy,” by Blaine T. Bettinger.
