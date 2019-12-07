New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Dec. 7
Fiction:
“Under Occupation,” by Alan Furst.
“Murder off the Page: A 42nd Street Library Mystery,” by Con Lehane
“A Hero Born,” by Jin Yong.
“The Age of Anxiety,” by Pete Townshend.
“The Shoe Box,” by Francine Rivers.
“Mary Toft; or, The Rabbit Queen,” by Dexter Palmer.
“Finding Home Again,” by Brenda Jackson.
Nonfiction:
“Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder,” by Caroline Fraser
“The Season: A Social History of the Debutante,” by Kristen Richardson.
“It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Serve Your Country,” by David J. Shulkin.
