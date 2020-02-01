New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Feb. 1
Fiction
“The Prized Girl,” by Amy K. Green.
“Into the Fire,” by Gregg Hurwitz.
“Almost Just Friends,” by Jill Shalvis.
“When You See Me,” by Lisa Gardner.
“American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins.
“Big Lies in A Small Town,” by Diane Chamberlain.
“The Girls With No Names,” by Serena Burdick.
“In the Shadow of Vesuvius,” by Tasha Alexander.
Nonfiction
“Uncanny Valley: A Memoir,” by Anna Wiener.
“Tightrope: American Reaching for Hope,” by Nicholas D. Kristof.
“365: A Year of Everyday Cooking & Baking,” by Meike Peters.
“Breaking Up With Sugar,” by Molly Carmel.
