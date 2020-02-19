New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Feb. 15
Fiction
“Crooked River,” by Douglas J. Preston.
“Golden in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
“The Mercies,” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.
“The Third to Die,” by Allison Brennan.
“The Look-Alike,” by Erica Spindler.
“A Divided Loyalty,” by Charles Todd.
“Sisters by Choice,” by Susan Mallery.
“The Authenticity Project,” by Clare Pooley.
“Overground Railroad,” by Candacy A. Taylor.
Nonfiction
“Open Book,” by Jessica Simpson.
“Ultimate Veg,” by Jamie Oliver.
“Big Book of Embroidery,” by Renee Mery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.