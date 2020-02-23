New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Feb. 22
Fiction
“Dear Edward,” by Ann Napolitano.
“One Minute Out,” by Mark Greaney.
“Salt River,” by Randy Wayne White.
“All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” Beatriz Williams.
“Blindside,” by James Patterson.
“The Dark Corners of the Night,” by Meg Gardiner.
“The Other Mrs.,” by Mary Kubica.
“The Museum of Desire,” by Jonathan Kellerman.
Nonfiction
“iPhone for Seniors for Dummies,” by Dwight Spivey.
“Women to Women,” by Joyce Meyer.
“Franklin & Washington: The Founding Partnership,” by Edward J. Larson.
“Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory With the Most Powerful Methods,” by Lynne Kelley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.