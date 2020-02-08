New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Feb. 8
Fiction
“Recipe For a Perfect Wife,” by Karma Brown.
“House on Fire,” by Joseph Finder.
“The Hollows,” by Jess Montgomery.
“Cleaning the Gold,” by Karin Slaughter/Lee Child.
“Cartier’s Hope,” by M.J. Rose.
“Heart of Black Ice,” by Terry Goodkind.
“The Widow of Rose House,” by Diana Biller.
“The Truants,” by Kate Weinberg.
Nonfiction
“Successful Aging,” by Daniel J. Levitin.
“The Hero,” by Lee Child.
“Delish Insane Sweets,” by Joanna Saltz.
“How the Barbarian Invasions Shaped the Modern World,” by Thomas J. Craughwell.
