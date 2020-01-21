New books at the Sedalia Public Library for Jan. 18
Fiction:
“The Vanishing,” by Jayne Ann Krentz.
“The Country Guesthouse,” by Robyn Carr.
“A Longer Fall,” by Charlaine Harris.
“Little Gods,” by Meng Jin.
“Lady Clementine,” by Marie Benedict.
“Sherlock Holmes & the Christmas Demon,” by James Lovegrove.
“Matchmaking Can Be Murder,” by Amanda Flower.
Nonfiction:
“Our Better Angels,” by Jonathan Reckford.
“The Side Dish Bible,” by America’s Test Kitchen.
“The Encyclopedia of Country Living,” by Carla Emery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.