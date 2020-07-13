New books at the Sedalia Public Library for July 11.
Fiction
“28 Summers,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
“Broken: Six Short Novels,” by Don Winslow.”
“Eagle Station” by Dale Brown.
“How Much of These Hills is Gold,” by C. Pam Zhang.
“Katheryn Howard: The Scandalous Queen,” by Alison Weir.
“Mum & Dad,” by Joanna Trollope.
“The Englisch Daughter,” by Cindy Woodsmall.
“The Summer Deal,” by Jill Shalvis.
“A Bad Day for Sunshine,” by Darynda Jones.
Nonfiction
“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” by John Bolton.
“Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage,” by Dan Crenshaw.
“The XX Brain,” by Lisa Mosconi, PhD.
“Stuff Christians Like,” by Jonathan M. Acuff.
