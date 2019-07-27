New books at the Sedalia Public Library for July 27
Fiction
“Under Currents,” by Nora Roberts.
“Whisper Network,” by Chandler Baker.
“One Good Deed,” by David Baldacci.
“The Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead.
“The New Girl,” by Daniel Silva.
“Smokescreen,” by Iris Johnson.
“The Rosie Result,” by Graeme Simson.
“Shamed,” by Linda Castillo.
Nonfiction
“America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.” by Steven M. Gillon.
“A Dog Named Beautiful,” by Rob Kugler.
