New books at the Sedalia Public Library for July 20.
Fiction:
“The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs,” by Katherine Hobbs.
“Wherever She Goes,” by Kelly Armstrong.
“After the End,” by Claire Mackintosh.
“The German Midwife,” by Mandy Robotham.
“The Record Keeper,” by Agnes Gomillion.
“Shining Through Dark Clouds 1870-1871” by Ginny Dye.
“Cross My Heart,” by Robin Lee Hatcher.
Nonfiction:
“The British Are Coming,” by Rick Atkinson.
“The Kennedy Heirs,” by Randy Taraborrelli.
“Taste of Home: Half Homemade,” Taste of Home Books.
