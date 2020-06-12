New books at the Sedalia Public Library for June 13
Fiction
“Dead Land,” by Sara Paretsky.
“The Jerusalem Assassin,” by Joel C. Rosenberg.
“The Heirloom Garden,” by Viola Shipman.
“The Red Lotus,” by Chris Bohjalian.
“The Goodbye Man,” by Jeffrey Deaver.
“Robert B. Parker’s Grudge Match,” by Mike Lupica.
“Close Up,” by Amanda Quick.
“The Book of Longings,” by Sue Monk Kidd.
Nonfiction
“Me & Patsy: My Friendship with Patsy Cline,” by Loretta Lynn.
“Nothing General About It,” by Maurice Benard.
“And Then They Stopped Talking to Me,” by Judith Warner.
“The Broken Heart of America,” by Walter Johnson.
“Magnolia Table,” by Joanna Gaines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.