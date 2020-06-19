New books at the Sedalia Public Library for June 20
Fiction
“All Adults Here,” by Emma Straub.
“To Wake the Giant,” by Jeff Shaara.
“Fair Warning,” by Michael Connelly.
“Fearless,” by Fern Michaels.
“Seeing Darkness,” by Heather Graham.
“The Summer House,” by James Patterson.
“Daddy’s Girl,” by Danielle Steel.
“Redhead by the Side of the Road,” by Anne Tyler.
“Unyielding Hope,” by Janette Okie.
“Shakespeare for Squirrels,” by Christopher Moore.
“The Shotgun Wedding,” by William W. Johnstone.
Nonfiction
“How to be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi.
“The Women with Silver Wings,” by Katherine Sharp Landdeck.
“Promise Me You’ll Shoot Yourself,” by Florian Huber.
“My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me,” by Jason B. Rosenthal
